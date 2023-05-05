W. Wichita senior home holds annual ‘walking of the ducks’

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents faces lit up Thursday afternoon as a group of small birds confidently stepped out into the world. The special web-footed guests were part of Park West Plaza’s annual ‘walking of the ducks.’

Every spring, a mother duck lays her eggs in the courtyard of the retirement and assisted-living facility. A few weeks after the eggs hatch, residents and staff walk the group through the building and out to the pond neighboring the facility.

“The last few weeks, we’ve enjoyed watching them grow. They’ve kept them close so we could watch [the ducklings] through the windows,” Park West Plaza resident Nellie Peters said.

Park West Plaza Assistant Residents Director Jessica Easterwood said the residents are protective of their feathered friends.

“The residents love it. If they catch you entering the courtyard where the ducks are, you should hid because that becomes their baby,” she said.

What’s become a spring tradition at Park West Plaza has been going on for more than 20 years.

