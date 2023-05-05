Watch: King Charles set for Saturday coronation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Streets will be lined with Union Jack flags. Spectators will dress in red, white and blue. And military jets will fly overhead streaming plumes of smoke in the national colors.

Countless hours have been put into preparation for the coronation of King Charles. From soldiers and guards rehearsing their spectacular military procession to people camping outside streets in tents in anticipation to get a glimpse of the new king.

Many want to see the Royal Gilded Coach passing through from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned in a ceremony steeped in history.

Washington Bureau correspondent Molly Martinez joined us to provide insight on Saturday’s coronation and tell us what to expect.

