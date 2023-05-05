Watch: King Charles set for Saturday coronation

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Streets will be lined with Union Jack flags. Spectators will dress in red, white and blue. And military jets will fly overhead streaming plumes of smoke in the national colors.

Countless hours have been put into preparation for the coronation of King Charles. From soldiers and guards rehearsing their spectacular military procession to people camping outside streets in tents in anticipation to get a glimpse of the new king.

Many want to see the Royal Gilded Coach passing through from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned in a ceremony steeped in history.

Washington Bureau correspondent Molly Martinez joined us to provide insight on Saturday’s coronation and tell us what to expect.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire
Severe weather outlook across Kansas.
Storms still possible; severe threat decreasing

Latest News

Jake Dunne's forecast for the Wichita area on May 5, 2023
Jake Dunne forecast May 5, 2023
Countless hours have been put into preparation for the coronation of King Charles
King Charles coronation set for Saturday
WFD response to house fire
WATCH: Wichita firefighter saves woman from basement during house fire
WFD response to house fire
Video shows Wichita firefighter working to save woman from basement in W. Wichita house fire