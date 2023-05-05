WATCH: Wichita firefighter saves woman from basement during house fire

The Wichita Fire Department saved a woman's life in a west Wichita house fire.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video shows the moment a Wichita firefighter jumped into action Wednesday night to save the day during a house fire on the west side of town. That video only captures the moment the firefighter sprinted into the home, but his efforts are credited for saving the woman’s life.

An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Fire Department said the first firefighters to arrive at the scene in the 700 block of North McComas (near Central and West), reported heavy fire from the windows and garage of “a single family dwelling.”

“Crews were met by bystanders reported a woman was trapped in the basement,” the WFD explained in a social media post accompanying the video showing the urgent response. “The [woman] was bravely protected in place, in an area of refuge in the basement, until another attack line was stretched by Engine 1 and Engine 4 to protect the staircase from fire. The [woman] was carried to safety out for medical treatment.”

