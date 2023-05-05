Week of May 8: Job of the day

Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in composites manufacturing. There are also workshops scheduled throughout May for computer skills, all workshops are free and open to the public.

MONDAY: Quality Assurance Inspector | Fiber Dynamics Inc | Wichita | $15.00 | Qualifications: Associate Degree or equivalent required • Must be proficient at programming and using a FARO Arm CMM | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12497682 | Benefits: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Paid Time Off, 401K. | Fiber Dynamics has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Fiberglass Layup Technician | Chance Rides Manufacturing, Inc | Wichita | $18.00 - $20.00 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • At least 6 months of work experience in fiberglass layup | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12456058 | Benefits: Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Disability, 401K. | Chance Rides Manufacturing, Inc has 9 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Quality Lab Technician | Kaman Composites Wichita Inc | Wichita | $19.91 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • 3 years experience in quality and/or composite manufacturing is preferred and/or a 2-year technical college education | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12488551 | Benefits: Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, 401K. | Kaman Composites Wichita Inc has 1 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Quality Assurance Inspector | Leading Technology Composites, Inc | Wichita | $15.00 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or Equivalent • FARO Arm experience preferred• FAI experience (development) preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12515789 | Benefits: • Medical Insurance, Dental, 401K. | Leading Technology Composites has 11 additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Entry Level Production Worker | Park Aerospace Corp | Newton | $15.00 | • High School Diploma or Equivalent • A minimum of 1 to 2 years experience in a manufacturing environment is preferred • Experience working in a chemical environment is preferred | Park Aerospace Corp has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

