WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Everyone feels that we should drink more water and it’s even more important during the summer months when we sweat out the hydration our bodies need. The trouble is most people don’t know how much water they should drink and we need to be reminded. You can do that on your smartphone in a couple of different ways, but this app called water llama smartphone app makes it easy.

Water Llama simply tracks how much water you drink and sends reminders to make sure you’re getting enough.

You’ll enter your age, gender, height, and weight so Water Llama can calculate how many ounces you need. When you drink any beverage you log it in the app.

Water Llama uses animated characters that fill up with different colors as you log your intake making it easier to see your progress.

f you start the day with a tall glass of water, log it in the app. Track your other beverages too and the app shows how much hydration they provide. For example, water has a hydration level of 100% while milk provides roughly 30% more.

Water Llama sends notifications through the phone and an Apple Watch throughout the day so you don’t forget and you can log your intake on the watch as well. It syncs with the Apple Health app automatically.

At the end of the day, you’ll get a visual of how much you drank or how much you need to drink.

Water Llama is free with some very basic features, the premium version is $7 a year. Which is about the same price as a few bottles of water. Sorry Android users, Water Llama is iPhone only.

What the Tech? app of the day Water Llama

