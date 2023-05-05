Wichita defense attorney explains ‘Kansas Two-Step,’ legal issues it brings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common law enforcement tactic dubbed the “Kansas Two-Step” is at the forefront of a federal lawsuit. The suit, filed by the ACLU alleges Kansas Highway troopers unconstitutionally detained their clients on the side of the road using the tactic. Many still wander how it’s used.

In basic terms, the tactic is used once a vehicle stop ends, meaning the trooper or officer making the stop has returned the license and paperwork to the driver of the pulled-over vehicle and maybe written a ticket or issued a warning. That that point, the driver is free to leave. With the “Kansas Two-Step,” the officer steps back toward the patrol car but stops and reengages the driver in conversation, a conversation that is supposed to be consensual.

“And that argument at that point, ‘is the occupant consensually speaking to the officer?’” Wichita defense attorney Chris O’Hara said.

The ‘Kansas Two-Step” works because most people continue to talk when the officer reengages. Legally, they don’t have to.

“Well, if it’s a consensual encounter, the person who is stopped, the citizen who is stopped, can leave. They are under no obligation to speak to law enforcement,” O’Hara said.

But with many cases, O’Hara explained, “People are people and they’re not involved in these situations or see these situations very much and feel obligated to speak to law enforcement.”

O’Hara explained how those conversations can go.

“[The officer] leads them, asking if they can serve the vehicle,” O’Hara said. “Sometimes the delay from the consensual conversation allows another officer with a drug dog to come.”

There is not yet anything illegal about the “Kansas Two-Step” in the Sunflower State, so until the court makes a ruling in the pending case, the tactic likely will continue.

“If a person in that situation, they have (the) ability to say, ‘no, I don’t want to talk to you,’ they have the ability to say, ‘I want to leave, I’m gonna drive on,’ and they have the ability to say, ‘no, you can’t search my car,’” O’Hara said.

