Wichita Park & Rec unveils self-service kayak rentals

Kayak rental station.
Kayak rental station.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This summer, Wichitans and visitors have another option to get out and kayak on the river. Wichita Park & Recreation now offers self-service rentals of kayaks and equipment thanks to funding from the Wichita Parks Foundation. Three stations with four kayaks at each station are now installed and ready for rentals at the following locations:

  • OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd – rentals are $10 per hour, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Under the Kellogg Bridge, 605 S Wichita – rentals are $15 per hour, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims – rentals are $15 per hour, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Rentals include a life jacket, paddle and kayak and are facilitated through the Rent.Fun app. Users will scan a QR code on the cage to reserve and pay for a kayak for specific amount of time at their chosen location. When finished, users unlock the cage in the app and return the equipment. Users must be at least 18 years old and rentals are available during park hours.

Park & Recreation is offering a discount on kayak rentals at all three locations from May 6-12 with code ParkandRec (case sensitive).

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A fire at the Denny's across the interstate from the Truman Sports Complex was a total loss for...
Fire at Denny’s near Truman Sports Complex leads to hotel evacuation
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
The town of Wilson is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie “Paper Moon.” Locations in...
W. Kansas town reminisces 50 years after being featured in ‘Paper Moon’

Latest News

Deadly crash
Man dies after being ejected from moped in collision with SUV
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
Gun seized from Finney County.
Game Warden seizes gun used for fishing in Garden City
The low totals are the worst in almost a century.
Rain totals reaching historic lows through spring months