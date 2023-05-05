Wichita Park & Rec unveils self-service kayak rentals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This summer, Wichitans and visitors have another option to get out and kayak on the river. Wichita Park & Recreation now offers self-service rentals of kayaks and equipment thanks to funding from the Wichita Parks Foundation. Three stations with four kayaks at each station are now installed and ready for rentals at the following locations:

OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd – rentals are $10 per hour, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Under the Kellogg Bridge, 605 S Wichita – rentals are $15 per hour, 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims – rentals are $15 per hour, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Rentals include a life jacket, paddle and kayak and are facilitated through the Rent.Fun app. Users will scan a QR code on the cage to reserve and pay for a kayak for specific amount of time at their chosen location. When finished, users unlock the cage in the app and return the equipment. Users must be at least 18 years old and rentals are available during park hours.

Park & Recreation is offering a discount on kayak rentals at all three locations from May 6-12 with code ParkandRec (case sensitive).

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com