1 critically injured in W. Wichita crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a west Wichita crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday on northbound I-235 near the Kellogg exit.

Near the scene, the crash limited traffic to one lane on northbound I-235. Sedgwick County EMS took the injured person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, a 911 dispatcher confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com