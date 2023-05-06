1 critically injured in W. Wichita crash involving motorcycle

1 critically injured in crash on NB I-235, near Kellogg.
1 critically injured in crash on NB I-235, near Kellogg.(WichWay cam -- Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a west Wichita crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday on northbound I-235 near the Kellogg exit.

Near the scene, the crash limited traffic to one lane on northbound I-235. Sedgwick County EMS took the injured person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, a 911 dispatcher confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Wichita defense attorney explains ‘Kansas Two-Step,’ legal issues it brings

Latest News

generic
Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical
Crash
Man arrested after deadly crash in Clay County
Deadly crash
Man dies after being ejected from moped in collision with SUV
police lights
Hoisington man killed in Barton County crash