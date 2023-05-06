British-born Wichitan looks forward to witnessing history with coronation of King Charles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early Saturday morning (May 6) brings the coronation of King Charles III and a ceremony at Westminster Abbey not seen in 70 years. As London gears up for the celebration across the pond, a British-born Wichita man will be watching history from home about 4,500 miles away from where it’ll be happening.

Exploration Place President Adam Smith only heard about Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation from his mother. Seventy years later, he said he’s excited to witness history in the making, even if it’s only on TV. Smith said his parents, in Britain, still talk about about he coronation in 1953.

When Smith moved to the U.S., he learned that many across the country are fans of Britain’s royal family.

“That special relationship between our two nations runs deeper than the Revolution, you know,” he said.

During the coronation early Saturday morning, Smith said he’ll probably be Facetiming with his mother.

“She’s a staunch royalist, she has been her whole life interested in the royal family,” he said. “So, for my mom, it is like peak excitement.”

At Exploration Place Saturday morning, a watch party brings an opportunity to join in the coronation excitement with Smith, Doors to the Kemper Theater open at 4 a.m. Smith said the event likely will wrap up about 8 a.m. For those interested in joining the watch party at Exploration Place, the cost is $20 for general admission or $18 for Exploration Place members.

