British-born Wichitan looks forward to witnessing history with coronation of King Charles

Exploration Place President Adam Smith explains why he's looking forward to Saturday's coronation.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early Saturday morning (May 6) brings the coronation of King Charles III and a ceremony at Westminster Abbey not seen in 70 years. As London gears up for the celebration across the pond, a British-born Wichita man will be watching history from home about 4,500 miles away from where it’ll be happening.

Exploration Place President Adam Smith only heard about Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation from his mother. Seventy years later, he said he’s excited to witness history in the making, even if it’s only on TV. Smith said his parents, in Britain, still talk about about he coronation in 1953.

When Smith moved to the U.S., he learned that many across the country are fans of Britain’s royal family.

“That special relationship between our two nations runs deeper than the Revolution, you know,” he said.

During the coronation early Saturday morning, Smith said he’ll probably be Facetiming with his mother.

“She’s a staunch royalist, she has been her whole life interested in the royal family,” he said. “So, for my mom, it is like peak excitement.”

At Exploration Place Saturday morning, a watch party brings an opportunity to join in the coronation excitement with Smith, Doors to the Kemper Theater open at 4 a.m. Smith said the event likely will wrap up about 8 a.m. For those interested in joining the watch party at Exploration Place, the cost is $20 for general admission or $18 for Exploration Place members.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Wichita defense attorney explains ‘Kansas Two-Step,’ legal issues it brings
generic
Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical

Latest News

Exploration Place President Adam Smith
British-born Wichitan looks forward to witnessing history with coronation of King Charles
groundwater contamination area
City, county leaders respond to KDHE results on contaminated land in NE Wichita
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
cold-case-related dig
Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case