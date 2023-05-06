Hot and breezy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot again Sunday with warm weather continuing into the week ahead.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s for most of the state, but far western Kansas will only reach the 80s.

Southwest winds will be gusty during the afternoon across southwest, central, and eastern Kansas.

While most of Kansas will remain dry, there is a slight chance that isolated thunderstorms may develop over northern Kansas during the late afternoon and evening. If storms manage to develop, they could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Warm weather will continue into the week ahead with highs remaining in the 80s.

A storm system will move out from the Rockies, bringing a better chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday and into Tuesday night. A few storms may be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/S 5-15. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Low: 62

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

