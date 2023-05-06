‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Wichita defense attorney explains ‘Kansas Two-Step,’ legal issues it brings

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes.
Trump denies rape claim, video released
Kansas Kids Fitness Day
Wichita South HS hosts elementary students for Kansas Kids Fitness Day
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
King Charles III
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation