Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita

A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.(WichWay cam -- Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew Linnabary
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 05/06/23 — A 21-year-old man with ties to the Air Force died overnight after crashing his motorcycle early Friday evening, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

21-year-old Russell Griffith, who lived on McConnell Air Force Base, was driving his motorcycle on Kellogg’s northbound I-235 exit around 6:30 p.m. Friday. For an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway and hit the ditch, KHP said.

He was taken to a hospital, and was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He was wearing a helmet when he crashed, KHP said.

One person suffered critical injuries in a west Wichita crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday on northbound I-235 near the Kellogg exit.

Near the scene, the crash limited traffic to one lane on northbound I-235. Sedgwick County EMS took the injured person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, a 911 dispatcher confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
generic
Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’

Latest News

generic
1 critically injured after car hits pedestrian in SE Wichita
generic
Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical
Crash
Man arrested after deadly crash in Clay County
Deadly crash
Man dies after being ejected from moped in collision with SUV