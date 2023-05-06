Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 05/06/23 — A 21-year-old man with ties to the Air Force died overnight after crashing his motorcycle early Friday evening, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.

21-year-old Russell Griffith, who lived on McConnell Air Force Base, was driving his motorcycle on Kellogg’s northbound I-235 exit around 6:30 p.m. Friday. For an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway and hit the ditch, KHP said.

He was taken to a hospital, and was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He was wearing a helmet when he crashed, KHP said.

One person suffered critical injuries in a west Wichita crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened a little before 6:30 p.m. Friday on northbound I-235 near the Kellogg exit.

Near the scene, the crash limited traffic to one lane on northbound I-235. Sedgwick County EMS took the injured person to a local hospital in extremely critical condition, a 911 dispatcher confirmed.

