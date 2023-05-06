Nomar seek to expand with businesses, events in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nomar International Market, a historical area for the Hispanic community, is seeking expansion by adding more businesses and events.

The rich history and culture behind the market have motivated two Wichita organizations to collaborate and make this happen. The goal is to provide access to education, jobs, and a vibrant culture.

The Nomar International Market is a place for culture and opportunities, and it’s looking to expand.

Ariel Rodriguez, a local, appreciates the great food shops, culture, and entertainment.

“It’s just really about getting out of our normal scope of life and really being able to go to other places in town,” said Rodriguez.

The Empower Organization and the Wichita Foundation are working together to develop a commercial kitchen and assist small businesses in the area.

“So, it’s a large event, thousands of Wichitans will come down to this so its exciting to see so many people coming to our neighborhood and really getting to know more about this area,” said Rodriguez.

Open Streets ICT will be close down 21st Street from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The event will include markets, music, entertainment and cultural dances.

