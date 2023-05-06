Nomar seek to expand with businesses, events in north Wichita

The Nomar International Market, a historical area for the Hispanic community, is seeking expansion by adding more businesses and events.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nomar International Market, a historical area for the Hispanic community, is seeking expansion by adding more businesses and events.

The rich history and culture behind the market have motivated two Wichita organizations to collaborate and make this happen. The goal is to provide access to education, jobs, and a vibrant culture.

The Nomar International Market is a place for culture and opportunities, and it’s looking to expand.

Ariel Rodriguez, a local, appreciates the great food shops, culture, and entertainment.

“It’s just really about getting out of our normal scope of life and really being able to go to other places in town,” said Rodriguez.

The Empower Organization and the Wichita Foundation are working together to develop a commercial kitchen and assist small businesses in the area.

“So, it’s a large event, thousands of Wichitans will come down to this so its exciting to see so many people coming to our neighborhood and really getting to know more about this area,” said Rodriguez.

Open Streets ICT will be close down 21st Street from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The event will include markets, music, entertainment and cultural dances.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A car-semi crash early Thursday on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., resulted in two serious...
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state
One person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a house fire on W. Allison in Andover.
Andover Fire Department identifies woman killed in house fire
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper aids with traffic enforcement on Nov. 26, 2022.
Wichita defense attorney explains ‘Kansas Two-Step,’ legal issues it brings

Latest News

King Charles coronation
Exploration Place hosting watch party for King Charles coronation
Nomar International Market
Nomar seek to expand with businesses, events in north Wichita
1 critically injured in crash on NB I-235, near Kellogg.
1 critically injured in W. Wichita crash involving motorcycle
generic
Crash prompts heavy emergency response in E. Wichita, 1 critical