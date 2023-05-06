Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large-scale dig in Sedgwick County Friday was connected with a cold case, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Information related to an unsolved homicide case led investigators to the southeast part of Sedgwick County.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office didn’t disclose specifics of the cold case. the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and an anthropological team from Wichita State University assisted with Friday’s dig.

“That resource for us was priceless,” Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hephner said of the anthropological group with WSU. “Their expertise is something that would just take years, and honestly, a lot of money to be able to train our investigators up to the very skillset that they had.”

During the dig, the sheriff’s office said it did not find any specific evidence related to the cold case.

