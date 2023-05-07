Hot and breezy day- severe storms northern KS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of Kansas will remain dry and hot through the afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s.

A weather disturbance will move across Nebraska and northern Kansas later today sparking another round of strong to severe storms for areas north of I-70. Storms will develop near the Kansas/Nebraska state-line after 4pm and move eastward through the overnight. The greatest severe weather threat will be large hail, until the storms cross HWY-81, then they become more of a wind producing thunderstorm complex. Damaging wind gusts are possible across extreme northern and northeastern Kansas after 10pm as they move towards St. Joseph and Kansas City.

The rest of the state should remain dry through Sunday night and Monday. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s today, with 80s to near 90 on Monday.

The next weather system moves into the region Tuesday and will “slowly” move from the Rockies into the Plains by Friday and Saturday. The slow movement, will allow several spokes of energy (in the upper-levels) to spin through Kansas through the end of the week, resulting in an increase in storm chances. Outside of the potential for severe weather, beneficial rain will accompany this system. While scattered storms are in the forecast, not everyone will get rain. Expect more fine tuning of the forecast as we progress through the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/NE 5-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 62

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy; scattered evening and overnight storms.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy; scattered storms

Thu: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy: scattered storms

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy; Isolated afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com