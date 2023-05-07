Warm week ahead with storm chances

Highs in the 80s with storms returning
Rain chances increase from Tuesday through Thursday.
Rain chances increase from Tuesday through Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm for the week ahead as storm chances return to Kansas.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and early tonight over far northern Kansas. Some storms may be severe with a threat of hail and strong winds.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Another storm chance will return to the state on Tuesday with isolated activity possible during the morning with more storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe with hail and strong winds.

More showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather will remain low.

Rain will be possible during the morning Thursday over eastern Kansas. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon over western Kansas. The storms over western Kansas could be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 63 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
generic
1 critically injured after car hits pedestrian in SE Wichita

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Hot and breezy Sunday
Severe threat is limited to far northwest Kansas.
Evening storms northwest; a very warm weekend ahead
Wichita temperature trend
Get ready for some summerlike heat this weekend
The overall threat is waning
A few storms possible, but severe threat is low