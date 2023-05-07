Warm week ahead with storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain warm for the week ahead as storm chances return to Kansas.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and early tonight over far northern Kansas. Some storms may be severe with a threat of hail and strong winds.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Another storm chance will return to the state on Tuesday with isolated activity possible during the morning with more storms developing during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe with hail and strong winds.

More showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather will remain low.

Rain will be possible during the morning Thursday over eastern Kansas. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon over western Kansas. The storms over western Kansas could be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/N 10-20. Low: 62

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 63

Tue: High: 88 Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon and evening storms.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 63 Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.