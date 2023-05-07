Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
generic
1 critically injured after car hits pedestrian in SE Wichita

Latest News

Upper Darby High School students Rayan Hansali, from left, Tanveer Kaur, Elise Olmstead, Fatima...
To improve kids’ mental health, some schools start later
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Hot and breezy- severe storms possible tonight
Hot and breezy day- severe storms northern KS
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting