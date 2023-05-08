6-year-old injured in west Wichita shooting

Dana Davis has lived in her west Wichita neighborhood for 20 years. She said it's normally quiet, but that all changed Sunday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officers were completing paperwork in the 100 Block S. Mt. Carmel when they heard several gunshots nearby.

The officers located a scene and the 6-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Another person suffered a medical emergency at the scene, but it was not related to the shooting.

”It just felt like a warzone. That someone had really come in my space, and someone was hurt,” said Dana Davis,

Davis has lived in South Mount Carmel for 20 years. She said what’s normally a quiet neighborhood changed Sunday night.

“I opened the door and I saw people running and everything. Then my husband runs in and says there were 13 shots just fired,” Davis recalled.

Through their investigation, police learned a maroon color vehicle drove by and fired several rounds at a residence on Davis’ street. The girl was struck with shrapnel in her right arm while inside the residence.

While investigating the incident, police told Davis to stay inside her home. She said she didn’t sleep all night.

“With the lights shining in your windows all night long you just don’t sleep comfortably,” Davis recalls. “My husband woke up at three and I started yelling, ‘Is that you or is that someone else coming in,’ you know? I don’t know, I don’t know how to get rid of that fear.”

Davis said she increased security at her home in recent years but said what happened Sunday isn’t a surprise.

“We love our home, we love our neighborhood and I know anywhere you move in Wichita, you’re going to have that. it’s scary,” said Davis.

Investigators have a person of interest they are speaking to. They say this was not a random incident.

The case is still under investigation and if you have any information on this case, please call investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

