Gardner-Edgerton teen with heart condition gets selected for ‘Round of a Lifetime’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At a young age, doctors told Bryce Bolen he could no longer play contact sports.

Diagnosed with a congenital heart condition before he was even born, Bryce underwent multiple surgeries to get to where he is today: a student-athlete at Gardner-Edgerton High School.

Being advised to no longer play basketball and baseball, Bryce picked up golf and fell in love with the sport. He even made the Trailblazers varsity team in his freshman and sophomore years of high school!

And earlier this year, Bryce was given the chance to play the round of a lifetime — literally.

The nonprofit Round of a Lifetime, which strives to provide an opportunity for those struggling with a heart condition to play at one of the country’s finest golf courses, selected Bryce to play at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin — all expenses paid.

Whistling Straits hosted the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015, and it recently hosted the Ryder Cup in 2021.

Bryce played at the renowned course on Sunday with his father, Derek, and his brother, Riley.

Bryce Bolen, Round of a Lifetime's 14th recipient, is playing one of America’s top golf courses today, Whistling... Posted by Round Of A Lifetime Foundation on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.