Get ready for a stormy weather pattern this week

A few storms may be strong to severe
Storm outlook
Storm outlook(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved across Kansas last night, and today will be cooler than our hot weekend highs in the 90s. However, afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s keep us 10 to 15 degrees above average for early May.

A slow-moving storm system will crawl across Kansas between Tuesday and Thursday bringing waves of showers and storms to the state. The first chance of storms will arrive tomorrow, mainly during the afternoon/evening, and some may be severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Additional storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday, but the exact timing and severity are uncertain. However, aside from heavy rainfall, weaker storms are expected when compared to Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected from Friday into the weekend with a gradual cooling trend. However, temperatures will remain at or above normal for this time of year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, not as hot. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; storms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 85.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 82. Mostly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Thu: Low: 60. High: 79. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 84. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 85. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 78. Mostly cloudy.

