Kansas teacher accused of child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Herington man on a warrant on Monday on requested charges that included three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and misdemeanor battery.

The man, Russel L Thomas, 61-years-old of Herington, was arrested at 9:50 am at 434 Union Road in Herington, KS. where he held a position of middle school science teacher at Herington USD 487, according to the school district’s website.

Herington had also been arrested in April for aggravated intimidation of a witness connected to the investigation, but was released after bond was posted.

Following Monday’s arrest, Thomas was booked into Dickinson County Jail.

