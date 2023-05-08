Man in beer costume arrested for DUI

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Franklin County deputy made an interesting traffic stop last week.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to a possible drunk driver northbound on I-35. Deputies located the car and pulled it over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook.

The driver, costume and all, was placed under arrest for drunk driving.

