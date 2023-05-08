Man pushes wife out of car going 50 mph down the highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A husband pushed his wife out of a vehicle doing 50 mph down I-70, resulting from an argument, on Sunday afternoon.

Jeremiah John Bastian, 40-years-old, was arrested after authorities learned about the alleged incident between him and his 28-year-old wife.

The woman was caught up in the seat belt and was dragged on the pavement before the vehicle stopped. Bastin reportedly forced the woman’s two young daughters out on the shoulder of the road and left the scene with his own 2-year-old son. suffered multiple scratches and scrapes to her body while her two preteen daughters were not injured.

Bastin is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated battery and two counts of endangering a child.

