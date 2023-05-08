Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old

By Melonne McBride and Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a 3-year-old child at Cinemark 20 and XD movie theaters.

On Monday, police said they have the license plate believed to be associated with the case.

Sgt. Rashad Castaneda said Merriam Police are investigating the incident as a potential battery assault. By the time police arrived at the theatre on Saturday, the man and child had driven away from the Merriam, Kansas movie theater, heading north on Antioch, in a brown suburban vehicle.

Cinemark security called law enforcement after viewing the assault on camera.

KCTV5 reached out to Cinemark for assistance in the situation. A Cinemark manager was unwilling to comment.

This is still an active investigation. Stay with KCTV5 for the latest updates.

