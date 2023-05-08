Sedgwick County reopens juvenile residential facility

Sedgwick County Juvenile Residential Facility.
Sedgwick County Juvenile Residential Facility.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Juvenile Residential Facility (JRF) reopened today at a limited capacity. Seven juvenile offenders, who have shown good behavior in custody, will move into this less restrictive environment where they can attend school, treatment and therapy as needed.

A significant staffing shortage forced JRF to close temporarily in April 2022. Staffing has now increased and stabilized to a level that JRF was relicensed in March 2023 to serve a total of 16 youth, ages 10-18.

JRF serves detention continuum youth – juvenile offenders who have shown they are good candidates for out-of-home placement in an unlocked facility. Similar to a group home experience, residents wear their own clothes and attend school in the community or at the Evening Reporting Center (ERC) if currently expelled. JRF will collaborate with parents/guardians to transport residents to their community-based appointments for therapy and treatment. Residents can also receive ERC services as needed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

A substantial pay raise for Sedgwick County employees, approved by the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), is credited with increasing staffing to allow the reopening of JRF. Corrections officers, for example, now earn $6 more per hour, boosting their starting wage from $14.80 per hour to $20.89 per hour.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Hot and breezy- severe storms possible tonight
Hot and breezy day- severe storms northern KS
A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita

Latest News

Crews treat a cat at the scene of a house fire on May 7, 2023.
9 Lives: Cat pulled from burning Lawrence home over the weekend
Tylor Perry Sports Sunday Sitdown
The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Arkansas man.
Silver alert canceled, man found safe
Hot and breezy- severe storms possible tonight
Hot and breezy day- severe storms northern KS