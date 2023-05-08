Sedgwick County reopens juvenile residential facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Juvenile Residential Facility (JRF) reopened today at a limited capacity. Seven juvenile offenders, who have shown good behavior in custody, will move into this less restrictive environment where they can attend school, treatment and therapy as needed.

A significant staffing shortage forced JRF to close temporarily in April 2022. Staffing has now increased and stabilized to a level that JRF was relicensed in March 2023 to serve a total of 16 youth, ages 10-18.

JRF serves detention continuum youth – juvenile offenders who have shown they are good candidates for out-of-home placement in an unlocked facility. Similar to a group home experience, residents wear their own clothes and attend school in the community or at the Evening Reporting Center (ERC) if currently expelled. JRF will collaborate with parents/guardians to transport residents to their community-based appointments for therapy and treatment. Residents can also receive ERC services as needed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

A substantial pay raise for Sedgwick County employees, approved by the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), is credited with increasing staffing to allow the reopening of JRF. Corrections officers, for example, now earn $6 more per hour, boosting their starting wage from $14.80 per hour to $20.89 per hour.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com