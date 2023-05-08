Severe risk returns to Kansas on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A good chance for thunderstorms will be shaping up heading into Tuesday. The timing of it all is somewhat uncertain, but there will be chances for scattered rain/thunder early in the day, with more chances coming late in the afternoon and in the evening. Severe weather remains a threat, especially for late day and evening storms.

Look for highs to be in the 80s for much of the area, but some 90s are on the way for southwest Kansas. Farther north, it may only warm into the 70s depending on how thick the clouds turn out. Wind will be gusty from the southeast much of the day.

Storm chances will diminish somewhat heading into Wednesday, but clouds will be sticking around. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered rain and thunder could return Wednesday night, but Thursday has the best chance for most of the state. A slow moving system coming from the west will reach the Plains Thursday afternoon, setting the entire area up for storms into the evening and overnight. Severe weather will once again be a threat, especially for central and western Kansas.

Less active weather should return for the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: AM showers/storms, then chances late in the afternoon. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15.

Wed: High: 82 Increasing clouds; storms into the night. Breezy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 64 Increasing clouds; evening and overnight storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 60 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 74 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

