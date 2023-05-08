Silver alert issued for Arkansas man last seen in Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide silver alert Sunday for a missing Arkansas man that was last seen in Newton.

KBI said the whereabouts of 79-year-old Roy W. McGonigal Jr. are unknown, and the agency is asking for the public’s help.

McGonigal Jr. was last seen leaving a residence in the 400 block of East 10th St. in Newton, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The KBI said he did not go to his hotel in Newton and hasn’t been heard from since.

He drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla bearing Arkansas tag USACRXD. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black pants and black shoes.

McGonigal Jr. is a white man, approximately 5′8″ tall, weighing around 184 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears glasses. Roy has a white beard and is balding with white hair. He requires oxygen to breathe, as he has been diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.

If you see him or his vehicle, please immediately contact 911. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call Harvey County Communications at 316-283-4190

