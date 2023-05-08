Sources: K-State reaches $44 million deal with Klieman

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to ESPN, Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract worth $44 million through the next eight seasons.

Over the course of the deal, Klieman will make an average of $5.5 million per year. ESPN reports the new contract extends through the 2030 season and is expected to go into effect July 1.

According to ESPN, Klieman’s new contract will start in the 2023 season at $4.5 million per year. Klieman is expected to rank among the top half of coaching salaries in the Big 12.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
generic
1 critically injured after car hits pedestrian in SE Wichita

Latest News

Ty Zentner talks with 13 Sports after signing with the Eagles.
Ty Zentner’s journey to the NFL
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Star college basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson picks KU
Wichita State Softball
Kansas snaps Wichita State’s win streak in regular season finale
Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) celebrates after making a three-point basket during the...
WSU lands SEC transfer in Ronnie DeGray III