UNT transfer Tylor Perry prepares for final season in his return to the Sunflower State

Tylor Perry was a junior college national champion the last time he suited up for a team in Kansas. Now he's looking to accomplish more as a Kansas State wildca
By Tejay Cleland
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After topping Cowley Community College in Hutchinson Sports Arena in the 2021 NJCAA D1 National Championship game, Tylor Perry went on to be one of the best players in Conference USA for North Texas. After leading the Mean Green to an NIT Championship this past season, Perry was one of the most sought after recruits in the transfer portal. The key for getting him on Jerome Tang’s staff: a mixture of the two.

In the 2021-22 season while at North Texas, one of Perry’s coaches was none other than now viral Kansas State assistant coach Jareem Dowling. When Perry entered the transfer portal, it didn’t take Tang and Dowling much convincing to bring the CUSA Player of the Year back to the Sunflower State.

“Reem and Tang told me it was time to be a pro,” Perry said in an interview with 12 News. “I’ve had my fun in college. It’s my last year. If I want my chance at the next level, I have to really be a pro now. They just knew I needed to be around family again and be around people who I felt would have my best interest at heart on and off the court.”

Now the ‘Cats’ newest star is in the state where he first made a name for himself, being named to the Jayhawk Conference 1st team, as well as the national tournament MVP.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “It’s surreal that I’m making my way around Kansas to be coming back where it all started at. I’m definitely excited.”

At North Texas, the 5′11″ point guard averaged 17.3 points per game in the Mean Green’s NIT title season.

After Kansas State’s Elite Eight run this past March, Tang’s squad graduates their star point guard Markquis Nowell, allowing a potential seamless transition for Perry to help lead Kansas State immediately.

Despite the path that was paved for him by Nowell, Perry knows that the expectations and comparisons are just for talks.

“I’m not going in to be Markquis. I’ve got to go in and be Tylor.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
Derby police release new details on deadly explosion that killed 3-year-old
generic
1 critically injured after car hits pedestrian in SE Wichita

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Sources: K-State reaches $44 million deal with Klieman
Ty Zentner talks with 13 Sports after signing with the Eagles.
Ty Zentner’s journey to the NFL
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an...
Star college basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson picks KU
Wichita State Softball
Kansas snaps Wichita State’s win streak in regular season finale