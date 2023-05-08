Wellington man dies in car submerged in creek at Woods Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Sunday at approximately 8:00 am, emergency personnel responded to a call of a vehicle submerged in Slate Creek on the west side of Woods Park.

Wellington Officers, along with Wellington Fire/EMS, were dispatched to the scene, located in the 100 block of West 4th Street, after a Wellington Citizen alerted Sumner emergency.

Upon arrival, EMS personnel immediately entered the water and rescue an adult male from the vehicle. Unfortunately, the male was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Ralph Lee Pingry, a 42-year-old resident of Wellington.

According to the officers, evidence found at the scene suggests that the vehicle, a black 2014 Ford Mustang, was travelling westbound through Woods Park at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a metal post, flipped upside down, and entered the creek, where it became submerged.

The investigation is on-going.

