Wichita welcomes Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Excellence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A massive crime-fighting lab is now operating at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Excellence. It’s unlike any center the ATF has, and now Wichita will play a huge role in helping fight crime across the nation.

Senator Jerry Moran, ATF Director, Steven Dettelbach and WSU President Rick Muma were on hand for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting.

“I’m loving the thought that wherever a crime is committed, if it’s something serious and the criminal needs to be apprehended, the message will be, we got to get this to wichita so we can solve this crime,” said Moran.

The Center of Excellence will be a model for the use of crime gun intelligence and will support law enforcement agencies across the country in the battle against violent gun crime. Spent firearm casings will be analyzed to see if guns were used in other crimes nationwide. It’s all part of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or NIBIN.

“And that network captures millions of ballistic images from crime guns all over the nation and it’s game-changing because what NIBIN does is allows us to get leads to actual investigators, homicide detectives, gang units, sex crime investigators all over the country to solve shootings,” said Dettelbach.

For the casings that are submitted, the ATF has committed to turning those around in 48 hours or less.

“And the people who work here, the Kansans who work here who we’re going to hire from this community. I hope many of them who come up from one of the most important criminal justice programs in the country, they’re going to be helping in that room down the hall to solve homicides and make cases all over the country,” said Dettelbach.

The building will also be a training center with ties to Wichita State which allows for student involvement through the university’s School of Criminal Justice. It’s something Moran didn’t see when talks of the Innovation Campus first began.

“When we talked about the Innovation Campus and growing the opportunities for people in Kansas to benefit from job creation on this campus, we were talking about aerospace and defense work and the surprise is this. If the resources here are not what the ATF needs, their center would not be here,” said Moran.

The Center for Excellence has the potential to create more than 300 jobs while also providing internships and research opportunities for students across the country.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com