1 critically injured in SE Wichita crash

Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has been critically injured in a crash at 31st St. South and Webb in southeast Wichita.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, a man in his mid 50s, careened off the road and hit a tree.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews respond to the scene. Webb will be closed between 31st and Pawnee for the next few hours.

