CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storm chances return Tuesday
Severe risk returns to Kansas on Tuesday
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critically hurt in crash SW of Wichita
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old

Latest News

police lights
Driver in custody after KCK officer struck by vehicle
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
The district has 14 open teaching positions, primarily at the elementary level.
Hutchinson facing difficult decisions surrounding teacher shortage