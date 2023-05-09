Damaging hail moves through portions of NW, north-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tornado warnings riddled portions of northwest and north-central Kansas as storms packing high winds and rain moved through Tuesday morning. But what was the most impactful in much of the area was the large hail.

The Belleville Telescope reported tennis ball size hail in Mankato. The City of Mankato said workers were out surveying damage after multiple reports of broken windshields.

There was a wind report of 80 mph in the town of Oberlin, in Decatur County.

