Damaging hail moves through portions of NW, north-central Kansas

Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.(Kathy Jensen)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tornado warnings riddled portions of northwest and north-central Kansas as storms packing high winds and rain moved through Tuesday morning. But what was the most impactful in much of the area was the large hail.

The Belleville Telescope reported tennis ball size hail in Mankato. The City of Mankato said workers were out surveying damage after multiple reports of broken windshields.

There was a wind report of 80 mph in the town of Oberlin, in Decatur County.

To stay ahead of the weather, follow Always On Storm Team 12.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storm chances return Tuesday
Severe risk returns to Kansas on Tuesday
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critically hurt in crash SW of Wichita
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old

Latest News

The new aquarium at the KC Zoo will feature six zones, and 34 exhibits, and will be open...
New Sobela Ocean Aquarium at KC Zoo named after Helzberg grandchildren
police lights
Driver in custody after KCK officer struck by vehicle
The district has 14 open teaching positions, primarily at the elementary level.
Hutchinson facing difficult decisions surrounding teacher shortage
The district has 14 open teaching positions, primarily at the elementary level.
Hutchinson facing difficult decisions surrounding teacher shortage