Driver in custody after KCK officer struck by vehicle

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas City, Kan. police officer was injured early Tuesday after a driver attempted to flee and struck the officer.

Police were dispatched to a call at around 2:15 a.m. for a disturbance involving several people. As police were taking statements, one person fled the scene in a vehicle, hitting one of the responding officers who was on foot. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and vehicle were found a short time later in Kansas City, Mo. The driver was taken into custody by Kansas City, Mo. police.

The incident remains under investigation.

