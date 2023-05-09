Hutchinson facing difficult decisions surrounding teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School districts nationwide are having to make difficult decisions to fill vacant teaching positions. Hutchinson has proven to be no exception.

In a couple weeks, school will be out for the summer for the students in USD 308. Going forward, could we see fewer of its schools remain open? It’s an option district leaders could discuss to address an ongoing teacher shortage.

The district has 14 open teaching positions, primarily at the elementary level. Applications have not been rolling in to fill those positions which, combined with declining enrollment, has district leaders looking at options to combat the issue.

“We feel like we’re in a position where we need to address our teacher shortage to ensure quality education for all of our students,” USD 308 school board president Kail Denison said.”

The district is studying multiple options, including eliminating instructional support positions or combining elementary schools. Nothing has been voted on, and the district is encouraging public feedback during the process.

“We want to have input, we want people to show us they care,” Denison said. “Because we care deeply. That’s why we’re on the board. We care about our community and our schools and I would expect no less from anyone else.”

