Kansas communities launch 'Gunsmoke Trail'

Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke series, plays a scene at a bar with James Arness, star of the TV series, Jan. 2, 1964, Los Angeles, Calif. Hill, grandson of the late Tom Mix, an early Western movie star, has come to Hollywood to seek fame in TV, not films. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)(Harold Filan | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a message of “get the heck into Kansas,” four Kansas towns, including Wichita, rolled out their new “Gunsmoke Trail.”

The trail winds through four Kansas towns -- Abilene, Dodge City, Hays and Wichita - featured in the long-running television series “Gunsmoke.”

The iconic western series was based in and around Dodge City and is one of the longest-running shows in television history, with 635 episodes from 1955-75.

“Despite being over 50 years old, the series still has a large and loyal fanbase,” said Julie Roller Weeks, of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This trail gives fans fun places to see to relieve the show’s storylines.”

