Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a message of “get the heck into Kansas,” four Kansas towns, including Wichita, rolled out their new “Gunsmoke Trail.”

The trail winds through four Kansas towns -- Abilene, Dodge City, Hays and Wichita - featured in the long-running television series “Gunsmoke.”

The iconic western series was based in and around Dodge City and is one of the longest-running shows in television history, with 635 episodes from 1955-75.

“Despite being over 50 years old, the series still has a large and loyal fanbase,” said Julie Roller Weeks, of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This trail gives fans fun places to see to relieve the show’s storylines.”

