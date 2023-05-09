Kansas physician admits to role in telemedicine fraud scheme

(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A doctor from Kansas has admitted to a role in a telemedicine fraud scheme for unnecessarily ordering genetic testing and orthotic braces, defrauding Medicare of about $16 million.

Gautam Jayaswal of Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He could face up to five years in prison and must repay the money. Federal prosecutors say Jayaswal contracted with several companies and fraudulently ordered orthotic braces for 1,433 patients.

The plea agreement says companies he worked for used those orders to defraud Medicare of nearly $1.4 million.

He also signed orders for medically unnecessary genetic tests for 2,061 patients, costing Medicare Part B about $14.7 million.

