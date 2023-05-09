Painting by Gardner-Edgerton student to be displayed in US Capitol

Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art...
Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in Kansas.(Rep. Sharice Davids Facebook/KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Gardner-Edgerton high school student will have her work of art on display in the nation’s capital for a year.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids announced Kinsey Savage’s submission titled “Wander Through the Woods” won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in Kansas.

It “now heads to the U.S. Capitol where it will be displayed for the next year,” Davids stated.

ALSO READ: Gardner-Edgerton teen with heart condition gets selected for ‘Round of a Lifetime’

To see the other art submissions, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Large hail was reported in Mankato, Kan. Tuesday morning as storms moved through the area.
Kansas storms bring much-needed rain, pack punch with damaging hail, wind
A tree damaged a home in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood during a storm Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

Latest News

Sydney McKinney wins AAC Player of the Year
Player of the year Sydney McKinney among Shockers honored by AAC
Royals aiming to 'shut out the stigma' on youth sports
Shut Out the Stigma: Royals and Blue KC post letter to parents at Mid-America Sports Complex
(Source: MGN)
Bond issue results in for Pratt, Marion, McPherson
Stock image of new jobs sign
Kansas, Wichita both showing employment growth
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas