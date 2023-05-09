Planning on turkey hunting this fall? Maybe not

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On April 27, 2023, the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks voted to suspend the 2023 fall turkey season in a public meeting.

The Commission stated the reasons for the cancellation of fall turkey season rests on the facts that a decline in fall turkey hunters has been going on since 2015 at a rate of approximately 20 percent per year. In reaction to the decline, the a reduction in the hunting season was attempted; however even with a reduction of season, the fall harvest estimate for 2023 is less than 500 birds.

Turkey hunters for the spring 2024 season can expect some changes in continued effort to support the reduced harvest.

More information can be found here.

