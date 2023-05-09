Questions, concerns remain after Lyons city administrator resigns

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Lyons is now looking for a new city administrator after Chad Buckley resigned from his position in a city council meeting last week.

Some in town are questioning his leadership and lack of communication and transparency. They have questions and concerns about the former city administrator and why he resigned. So far, no reason was given.

“Couldn’t go talk to him. He wouldn’t let you go speak with him and have open doors,” said Fred Martinez., who lives in Lyons. “Our other administrator you could go talk to him.”

Angelo Martinez, another Lyons resident said Buckley was always in meetings and never called back.

“Mainly closing the doors to his office,” said Angelo Martinez.

Fred and Angelo still have questions about a gas loan fee tacked on to their monthly water and gas bill.

“I never had anything come in the mail to discuss it or show up to a meeting or even sign it as residents,” said Angelo.

Lyons Mayor Dustin Schultz said the fee is necessary to pay back the low-interest loan from the State of Kansas to cover the cold snap from February 2021. He said the city council approved the fee unanimously.

Schultz acknowledges why those in town would be frustrated about the lack of communication and transparency and said city leaders must do better.

“I think we could always, could and should do better, talking to our citizens, engaging our citizens and explaining things to our citizens,” said Schultz.

