Tree falls on home in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood, trapped man rescued

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man reportedly trapped in a home on which a tree fell in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood is safely out of the home, first responders confirmed. The man was not seriously injured. Photos from the scene in the 1200 block of North Forest show part of a tree atop a house. There’s visible damage to the roof and upper level.

A battalion chief with the Wichita Fire Department said firefighters used a ladder to get to the man on the house’s second floor. Through a window, they were able to safely evacuate the man. The battalion chief said the strong winds that toppled the tree also downed a powerline at the scene.

Emergency crews are at a home in the Riverside neighborhood where a tree has fallen on a home.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of N. Forest.

There are reports that one person is trapped in a two-story building and power lines are down.

Strong winds swept through Wichita Tuesday afternoon as a second round of severe weather moved across the state.

