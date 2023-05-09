Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to a few storms across Kansas, but the better chance for both storms and severe weather will be higher during the afternoon and evening.

While the main concern(s) today is large hail, up to golf ball size, and damaging wind gusts, pockets of heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best chance of storms will take place along and east of a Hays to Pratt line between 1pm and 10 pm. While a stray storm cannot be ruled out in the Wichita area today, storms and severe weather are most likely after 7 pm.

Additional storms are possible both Wednesday and Thursday, but the exact timing and severity are uncertain. However, aside from heavy rainfall, weaker storms are expected when compared to today.

Dry weather is expected from Friday into the weekend with a gradual cooling trend. However, temperatures will remain at or above normal for this time of year.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated storm possible. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 87.

Tonight: Evening storms, some severe, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 10-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; isolated evening storms. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 85.

Thu: Low: 62. High: 80. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: Low: 63. High: 88. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 75. Mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 57. High: 76. Mostly sunny.

