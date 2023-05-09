Wednesday and Thursday look active for parts of the Plains

Severe weather chances remain for the next few days
Chances for severe weather will be focused over the west.
Chances for severe weather will be focused over the west.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms will weaken and move out of the area later this evening, but the risk is still in Kansas for Wednesday and Thursday with potential hail and high winds. The concern shifts to western Kansas for Wednesday evening, and on Thursday, much of the state will have a chance for stronger storms.

Highs will start cooling down with much of the state seeing lower 80s Wednesday. Clouds will thicken up during the day, and most of the storm chances will be across the west after 4pm.

On Thursday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered storms popping up in western Kansas first, and then spreading farther east late into the evening. There will be more concerns for hail and wind through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be falling back to the 70s.

At the end of the week, the weather calms down for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 80s with lighter winds.

Most of Mother’s Day weekend looks dry, but a few showers may develop over southern Kansas on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Evening storms, mostly cloudy overnight. Wind: E/SE 10-20. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 83.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy; isolated storm chance. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 63.

Thu: High: 77 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM and evening storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 59 Cloudy; scattered PM showers.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 54 Partly cloudy.

