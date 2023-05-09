Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App

Summer is coming up fast, and if you’re looking for fun things to do with your family on a...
Summer is coming up fast, and if you’re looking for fun things to do with your family on a budget-- we’ve got you covered on Where’s Shane today. This morning we’re headed out to Salina to check out The Garage--- one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App. It’s a tool that lets you visit some of the best spots around the state for free! You can find more info about The Garage at seama.org and more on the Sunflower Summer App at www.sunflowersummer.org.
By Shane Konicki
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Summer is coming up fast, and if you’re looking for fun things to do with your family on a budget-- we’ve got you covered on Where’s Shane today. This morning we’re headed out to Salina to check out The Garage--- one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App. It’s a tool that lets you visit some of the best spots around the state for free! You can find more info about The Garage at seama.org and more on the Sunflower Summer App at www.sunflowersummer.org.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storm chances return Tuesday
Severe risk returns to Kansas on Tuesday
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critically hurt in crash SW of Wichita
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App
Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App #3
Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App
Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App #2
Where’s Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App
Where's Shane? The Garage - one of the spots on the Sunflower Summer App #1
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’