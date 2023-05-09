Wichita’s North Junction moves closer to overhaul

By Branden Stitt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s North Junction is another step closer to a complete redesign. That project, which began in 2020, is aimed to ease bottlenecks and help the nearly 100,000 cars and trucks that pass through the junction each year more safely.

With all that traffic, traveling through it can take a little time.

“Wichita grew so we had a big North Junction mess for a lot of years now,” said Kansas Department of Transportation public affairs manager Tom Hein.

That’s why, in 2020, KDOT started a complete redesign. After two years of construction and 60 years of a bottleneck for the thousands of drivers, especially during the evening rush, the project is near completion.

“In about a month and a week, we will open the northbound I-135 to southbound I-235 two-lane flyover,” Hein said. “It will be a great day.

“From 3-6 o’clock, that loop ramp is a bottleneck. This takes out that loop ramp. It’s a two-lane flyover. It’ll move traffic.” We also have a second phase of this project that moves down to the K-96 area where 135 and K-96 meet, and we’re making improvements down there.”

More relief is coming. But with all this construction, Hein has a friendly reminder.

“The work zone is huge and it’s 50 mph,” he said. “And we encourage people to obey that because there are so many pieces of the puzzle that are working at the same time.”

