YMCA looking to train more lifeguards amid shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the summer pool season right around the corner certified lifeguards are hard to find.

The Greater Wichita YMCA is looking to train and hire more lifeguards to cover all its water parks. The Y said it has 3-4 more lifeguard classes available to try to continue to staff our pools. Some of the certifications include learning CPR and how to use an AED.

“If someone comes in and is really excited about the idea, and has a servant’s heart, they just want to be here and be in this atmosphere, we will actually work with them one on one, and do free private lessons to get them ready for that,” said Kasey Williams, Senior Program Director at the Greater Wichita YMCA.

Finding qualified lifeguards is challenging this time of year. The YMCA said needs 50-65 lifeguards to cover each of its water parks. So interested people can still take classes in May and June to get certified: https://ymcawichita.org/programs/swimming/become-lifeguard

“Yea, super excited. The cool thing is if people only want to work in the summer, that’s all they have to do. If they want to stay on during the school year, we are super flexible,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com