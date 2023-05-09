YMCA looking to train more lifeguards amid shortage

Lifeguard training at the YMCA
Lifeguard training at the YMCA(Action News 5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the summer pool season right around the corner certified lifeguards are hard to find.

The Greater Wichita YMCA is looking to train and hire more lifeguards to cover all its water parks. The Y said it has 3-4 more lifeguard classes available to try to continue to staff our pools. Some of the certifications include learning CPR and how to use an AED.

“If someone comes in and is really excited about the idea, and has a servant’s heart, they just want to be here and be in this atmosphere, we will actually work with them one on one, and do free private lessons to get them ready for that,” said Kasey Williams, Senior Program Director at the Greater Wichita YMCA.

Finding qualified lifeguards is challenging this time of year. The YMCA said needs 50-65 lifeguards to cover each of its water parks. So interested people can still take classes in May and June to get certified: https://ymcawichita.org/programs/swimming/become-lifeguard

“Yea, super excited. The cool thing is if people only want to work in the summer, that’s all they have to do. If they want to stay on during the school year, we are super flexible,” said Williams.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
cold-case-related dig
Sheriff’s office: Dig in SE Sedgwick County connected with cold case
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A 21-year-old man died overnight after he crashed his motorcycle Friday evening, the Kansas...
Man dies following motorcycle crash in west Wichita
Hot and breezy- severe storms possible tonight
Hot and breezy day- severe storms northern KS

Latest News

City of Lyons
Questions, concerns remain after Lyons city administrator resigns
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critically hurt in crash SW of Wichita
Friendship Fields
Future of Friends' Friendship Fields unclear
Lyons City Hall and Public Library
Lyons' city administrator resigns