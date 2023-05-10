Bond issue results in for Pratt, Marion, McPherson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bond issues for the Kansas school districts took place, with voters deciding on the immediate futures of their local schools.

Pratt voters approved a $16 million bond issue that will allow the school board to make improvements to several district facilities. The district asked for the money to renovate the Ace Building and Southwest elementary, as well as to build a transportation facility, in a vote that passed 717-663.

In Marion County, voters passed a bond issue for more than $3 million that will allow the district to build new facilities with a weight room, bathrooms and other additions south of their existing football and track stadium. The unofficial result was 406-217 in favor, though final results will be available on May 15.

McPherson voters narrowly rejected a bond issue worth $88 million. It included a new addition at the high school and upgrades at middle and elementary buildings. A property owner with a $200,000 home would have paid an additional $22 in taxes per month.

