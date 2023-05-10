Bond issue results in for Pratt, Marion, McPherson

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bond issues for the Kansas school districts took place, with voters deciding on the immediate futures of their local schools.

Pratt voters approved a $16 million bond issue that will allow the school board to make improvements to several district facilities. The district asked for the money to renovate the Ace Building and Southwest elementary, as well as to build a transportation facility, in a vote that passed 717-663.

In Marion County, voters passed a bond issue for more than $3 million that will allow the district to build new facilities with a weight room, bathrooms and other additions south of their existing football and track stadium. The unofficial result was 406-217 in favor, though final results will be available on May 15.

McPherson voters narrowly rejected a bond issue worth $88 million. It included a new addition at the high school and upgrades at middle and elementary buildings. A property owner with a $200,000 home would have paid an additional $22 in taxes per month.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
Crash at 31st St. South and Webb.
1 dead in SE Wichita crash
Severe storm chances return Tuesday
Severe risk returns to Kansas on Tuesday
Hickman (Hick) Hill, left, shown making his acting debut is a segment of CBS-TVs Gunsmoke...
Kansas communities launch ‘Gunsmoke Trail’
Severe weather outlook across Kansas.
Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Stock image of new jobs sign
Kansas, Wichita both showing employment growth
What's next around Wichita.
High winds, large hail likely in parts of Kansas
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid...
Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series
Ellsworth County Courthouse
Petition organized in fight to keep high school open in Wilson