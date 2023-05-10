Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have an opponent set for their trip to Germany this coming fall.

On Wednesday, the National Football League and the Chiefs announced that Kansas City would take on the Miami Dolphins on November 5. The game is scheduled to be played in Frankfurt at Waldstadion, aka Deutsche Bank Park, and is one of five international games this season. It will kick off at 8:30 a.m. CT during Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

“We are thrilled to be headed to Frankfurt this fall to play the Dolphins,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “The Chiefs have a long history of helping to grow the game of football around the world, and we have been eagerly anticipating our chance to play in Germany. Ever since the Chiefs were awarded International Home Marketing Rights for Germany, we have engaged with fans and partners throughout the DACH region, and we can feel the enthusiasm for NFL football. We look forward to bringing Chiefs Kingdom to Germany and to sharing the game with our fans in Europe.”

It will be the first Chiefs game in Europe since Kansas City defeated the Detroit Lions, 45-10 on Nov. 1, 2015. In 2019, the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17 in Mexico City a year after a game with the Los Angeles Rams was moved back to the U.S. due to poor field conditions.

The Chiefs’ matchup with the Dolphins is the second regular season NFL game in Germany after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played a game in Munich during the 2022 season. The New England Patriots will also be playing one of their 2023 home games in Germany.

In 2024, the Chiefs are also expected to play a game in Germany. The games are all a part of the NFL International Series, which began in 2007 and has included games in every season except 2020.

The NFL’s full schedule release will come Thursday night at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

