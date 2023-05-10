DA: Amazon scam cost Wichita woman $15,000

Don't Fall for It
Don't Fall for It(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett said a 68-year-old woman lost more than $15,000 last week when someone called saying they were from Amazon and that her account showed she had just purchased a cell phone.

When the woman told the caller she did not buy a phone, the person claiming to be an Amazon representative told her she was being transferred to her bank. On that call, another scammer said he was transferring the woman to the Federal Trade Commission to report the scam. The woman was then convinced to move everything in her bank account to cryptocurrency.

Bennett warns people to never allow anyone to transfer you to your bank. Call your bank directly by using the phone number on your statement on the back of your credit or debit card.

Bennett said the government will never ask you to move your money to cryptocurrency.

